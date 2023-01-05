NARCL emerges highest bidder for Srei group firms

NARCL emerges highest bidder for Srei group firms1 min read . 12:30 AM IST
National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd emerged top bidder for assets of Kolkata-based Srei Group after a lengthy auction process that ended past midnight
National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd emerged top bidder for assets of Kolkata-based Srei Group after a lengthy auction process that ended past midnight
MUMBAI :The National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) emerged as the top bidder for the assets of Kolkata-based Srei Group after a lengthy auction process that ended past midnight on Wednesday, two people aware of the matter said.
MUMBAI :The National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) emerged as the top bidder for the assets of Kolkata-based Srei Group after a lengthy auction process that ended past midnight on Wednesday, two people aware of the matter said.
NARCL submitted the highest offer with a net present value (NPV) of ₹5,555 crore, including upfront cash of ₹3,400 crore and optionally convertible bonds worth ₹6,000 crore.
NARCL submitted the highest offer with a net present value (NPV) of ₹5,555 crore, including upfront cash of ₹3,400 crore and optionally convertible bonds worth ₹6,000 crore.
The offer is ₹1,000 crore more than its bid submitted earlier and in line with lenders’ expectations.
NPV measures the current value of future cash flows.
Authum Investment, the only other aspirant, revised its bid from the previous ₹2,800 crore to ₹5,526 crore, just ₹30 crore short of the winning bid.
A consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors quit the race in an earlier round.
The revised bids were submitted during a 10-hour “challenge mechanism" conducted by the committee of creditors (CoC) on Tuesday.
The auction process was called after the lenders requested the bidders to improve on the initial plans submitted in early December.
Emails sent to the official NARCL address and the administrator of Srei remained unanswered.
Currently, Srei has ₹2,200 crore cash on its balance sheet.
The successful bidder has to infuse ₹1,000 crore in cash to take over Srei’s assets.
Srei is also expected to recover ₹3,450 crore over the next two-to-three years. Including seven-year optionally convertible bonds of ₹6,000 crore and the upfront cash, the comprehensive resolution plan works out to around ₹14,000 crore.
Srei’s lenders will meet on 7 January to decide on the timelines before they vote during the same week.
Lenders expect the entire process to continue till January end and hope to get an extension in the timeline from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
In October 2021, the Reserve Bank of India superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) and referred the companies to the bankruptcy court.
Forty-four lenders have made claims of ₹32,750 crore against the companies. The three bidders were among 17 final potential resolution applicants for SIFL and SEFL. Investors like Capri Global and AM Mining, a unit of ArcelorMittal, were on the final list of potential resolution applicants but opted out later.
Financial lenders of the two Srei companies include State Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank.