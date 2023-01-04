NARCL highest NPV bidder with ₹5,555-cr offer in Srei resolution3 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM IST
NARCL's net present value bid constitutes ₹3,200 crore in cash, a ₹1000-crore jump from the previous plans offered,
The government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd has taken lead in taking over two stressed entities of the Srei group as it submitted the "highest net present value bid of ₹5,555 crore" among bidders, an official said on Wednesday.