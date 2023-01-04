NARCL highest NPV bidder with 5,555-cr offer in Srei resolution

"There is ₹2,200 crore in cash on Srei's balance sheet. The successful bidder has to infuse ₹1,000 crore in cash to take over the Srei assets. Apart from cash, a short-term recovery worth ₹3,450 crore is expected in the next 2-3 years, while optionally convertible bonds worth ₹8,000 crore will be issued by the successful bidder for a period of up to seven years," a source quoted by PTI said.