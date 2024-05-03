Naresh Goyal money laundering case: ED opposes interim bail to Jet Airways founder; HC to pass order tomorrow
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has sought interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, citing that both he and his wife, Anita Goyal, suffered from cancer.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday opposed the interim medical bail sought by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case and said his stay at a private hospital could be extended for a month.
