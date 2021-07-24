Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >NASA awards $178 million Jupiter moon mission contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX

NASA awards $178 million Jupiter moon mission contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX

Premium
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX
1 min read . 06:06 AM IST Bloomberg

The Jupiter moon is approximately 390 million miles (630 million kilometers) from Earth, with the journey expected to take more than five years

NASA selected Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch its scientific probe of the Jupiter moon Europa, which has liquid oceans that could harbor life.

NASA selected Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch its scientific probe of the Jupiter moon Europa, which has liquid oceans that could harbor life.

The contract for the Europa Clipper mission, scheduled to launch in October 2024, is worth $178 million, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said Friday in a statement. The moon is approximately 390 million miles (630 million kilometers) from Earth, with the journey expected to take more than five years.

The contract for the Europa Clipper mission, scheduled to launch in October 2024, is worth $178 million, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said Friday in a statement. The moon is approximately 390 million miles (630 million kilometers) from Earth, with the journey expected to take more than five years.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Europa is among NASA’s top scientific efforts, given the enormous amount of saltwater that lies below its icy surface. The Europa Clipper spacecraft will produce high-resolution images of the surface, determine the moon’s composition and scan for geologic activity, NASA said. It will hunt for subsurface lakes, measure the moon’s shell, and determine the depth and salinity of the ocean.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., based in Hawthorne, California, has become a favored NASA contractor in recent years, transporting cargo and crews to the International Space Station.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he personally owns bitcoin—and ...

Premium

Vodafone faces an existential question after SC ruling

Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; L&T and Bajaj Finance top losers

Premium

Bajaj Auto exports its way out of a slump

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!