Home >Companies >News >Naspers has a $100 billion headache

Naspers has a $100 billion headache

FILE PHOTO: Naspers logo is seen in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
4 min read . 07:30 PM IST ALEXANDRA WEXLER, The Wall Street Journal

  • Africa’s largest company is struggling to bring its valuation in line with its stake in WeChat operator Tencent

Africa’s largest-listed company, Naspers Ltd., is wrestling with an unusual problem: It made one unbelievably good investment that has now become a headache.

Naspers bought a third of Tencent Holdings Ltd. in 2001, years before the operator of the WeChat messaging app became China’s most-valuable publicly listed company. The stake itself is now worth over $100 billion more than the market value of Naspers, despite the company’s other profitable businesses in areas like online classifieds, payments and retail.

