Naspers has a $100 billion headache
- Africa’s largest company is struggling to bring its valuation in line with its stake in WeChat operator Tencent
Africa’s largest-listed company, Naspers Ltd., is wrestling with an unusual problem: It made one unbelievably good investment that has now become a headache.
Naspers bought a third of Tencent Holdings Ltd. in 2001, years before the operator of the WeChat messaging app became China’s most-valuable publicly listed company. The stake itself is now worth over $100 billion more than the market value of Naspers, despite the company’s other profitable businesses in areas like online classifieds, payments and retail.
