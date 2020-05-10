HYDERABAD : The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) on Sunday announced the successful delivery of an end-to-end ‘COVID’ platform to Telangana government.

The platform brings together solutions from multiple technology leaders and delivers more than 100 dashboards, from over 30 government and public datasets, with hundreds of thousands of data points, which will help the state combat the pandemic.

As a part of the platform, the Nasscom taskforce has developed a covid-19 India Vulnerability Map, which will provide real time streaming of data about the coronavirus, across regions and states in the country.

The platform will source data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards and will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens.

Developed by Nasscom’s task force in association with the Telangana government, the platform, with its various technology-led models will assist the state in sustainable industry recovery and will help it in taking informed decisions in managing the lockdown and phased release across the state.

“The IT industry has time and again show its commitment to helping India and even more so through these exceptional times, by assembling the greatest tech minds in the country to collaborate and develop solutions," Nasscom said in a statement.

Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India and lead, Nasscom Task Force, said, “We are delighted to provide the first of its kind COVID tracking platform and Dashboard to the Government of Telangana and will continue our work led by tech, developing solutions to fight this global crisis. We thank the government for their continued support and trusting the Nasscom Task Force for delivering this project".

In addition to the above solutions, the Nasscom task force will also continue its work on the T-COVID app (launched by the Telangana government) and align the same with the government’s Aarogya Setu app as well.

Nasscom had earlier also developed a special task force focused on creating a single directory of people and companies working on utilising data and technology for covid-19 management, which will be accessible to anyone who may need it, added the release. Spearheaded by Rai, the task force consists of about 35 members from companies including Intel, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, etc.

Appreciating NASCOM’s efforts, state IT minister K. T. Rama Rao said, “India has the capacity to quickly develop tech solutions for post-lockdown world and we are glad that Nasscom taskforce has collaborated with Government of Telangana and prepared an end to end COVID platform to manage the crisis."

