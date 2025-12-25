Nasscom flags crushing effect of Trump admin's new H-1B visa selection policy - Small, mid-sized companies to bear brunt

As the United States moves to replace its longstanding H-1B visa lottery with a wage-based selection mechanism, Indian IT industry body said that such a decision will affect smaller and mid-sized companies working in the US who depend on academic calendars, client delivery schedules, and product release cycles to recruit their employees.

Nasscom's statement comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration is replacing the random lottery system that has long selected H-1B visa beneficiaries. Now, a process will be implemented where employees with higher wages and better skills will be prioritised.

Advertisement

“A sudden shift to a wage-weighted model would introduce uncertainty, increase compliance complexity, and disrupt long-established workforce planning, particularly for smaller and mid-sized firms that align recruitment with academic calendars, client delivery schedules, and product release cycles,” Nasscom said in a statement.

It warned that the shift could result into an aversion in international students from pursuing higher education in the US as the new system will restrict entry level job opportunities under its wage-weighted system thus weakening the talent base.

This could prove to be a negative situation for the US, weakening against the country's goals of strengthening competitiveness, driving innovation, and supporting higher education.

The move especially affects Indian IT professionals, as a significant number of US-based techies are Indian by nationality.

Advertisement

Legal, economic, occupational concerns Nasscom further said that the new H-1B visa selection process raises important legal, economic, and operational concerns as it is a significant departure from the old lottery system.

The new H-1B visa rule will be implemented from 27 February, 2026, and will be used during the FY27 H-1B cap registration season.

Nasscom urged a phased implementation of the wage-weighted approach along with sufficient lead time, suggesting a delay till the FY28 lottery cycle. This would provide employers the necessary runway to adapt processes, ensure compliance, and maintain confidence in the stability of the US talent and investment environment.