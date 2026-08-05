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Natco challenges Novartis’s second patent for cancer drug ribociclib in Delhi High Court

Krishna YadavJessica Jani
4 min read5 Aug 2026, 04:54 PM IST
The dispute follows earlier patent battles between Natco and Novartis, including a settlement in a US patent infringement case involving Kisqali in 2025. (Pixabay)
The dispute follows earlier patent battles between Natco and Novartis, including a settlement in a US patent infringement case involving Kisqali in 2025. (Pixabay)
Summary

Natco claims the new patent unlawfully extends Novartis’s market monopoly over the breast cancer medicine past 2027; Delhi High Court issues notices to all parties.

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Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma has once again moved the Delhi High Court against the Indian Patent Office's decision to grant a patent for the breast cancer drug ribociclib (Kisqali) to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and UK-based Astex Therapeutics.

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma has once again moved the Delhi High Court against the Indian Patent Office's decision to grant a patent for the breast cancer drug ribociclib (Kisqali) to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and UK-based Astex Therapeutics.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani briefly heard the matter on Wednesday, issued notice to all parties, and listed the case for further hearing on 16 September.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani briefly heard the matter on Wednesday, issued notice to all parties, and listed the case for further hearing on 16 September.

In a petition reviewed by Mint, Natco argued that the fresh patent would unfairly extend Novartis's monopoly over the medicine. The drugmaker challenged the patent office's order dated 10 July 2026, which rejected four pre-grant oppositions and directed the grant of the ribociclib patent with a single amended claim. The patent application was originally filed in 2011.

A pre-grant opposition is a process under the Patents Act that allows any person to challenge a patent application before it is granted.

Also Read | Climate change: is it more than a generic risk for India’s pharma industry?

Natco, one of the four companies that opposed the application, argued that the patent controller failed to recognise that ribociclib was already covered under Novartis's earlier patent and ignored previous court rulings while deciding to grant the new patent.

According to the petition, Novartis already owns Indian Patent No. 283133, which covers ribociclib and is valid until 24 May 2027. Natco said Novartis had earlier relied on this patent to stop the company from making or selling ribociclib. It argued that Novartis shouldn’t now be allowed to obtain another patent for the same drug that could extend its market exclusivity beyond 2027.

"The controller perpetuates an unlawful monopoly," Natco said in its petition. It alleged that Novartis cannot claim ribociclib is already protected under its existing patent while also obtaining a fresh patent that could keep generic competitors out of the market until 2029. The petition also said the patent controller “gravely errs by failing to appreciate that the applicants, by securing two patents for the same invention, are unlawfully extending the term of protection of the genus patent through the impugned patent application”.

A Novartis spokesperson said in response to Mint's queries, "Novartis remains committed to improving patient outcomes by providing quality innovative medicines such as Ribociclib to patients in India. At this point, we are unable to provide any further comment since the matter is sub judice.”

Queries emailed to Nacto and Astex remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Also Read | Govt, pharma firms lean on trade talks to soften Trump’s drug tariff plan

Case history

The dispute dates back to February 2011, when Novartis and Astex filed a patent application titled ‘Pyrrolopyrimidine Compounds as CDK Inhibitors’, covering ribociclib. The application was published later that year and a request for examination was filed in 2012. Natco filed its pre-grant opposition in November 2018, while three other parties also opposed the application in the subsequent years. After several rounds of hearings, expert opinions and written submissions, the patent office rejected all four oppositions in July this year and directed that the patent be granted.

Natco had also referred to a 7 September 2022 Delhi High Court order in an earlier patent dispute, under which it agreed not to launch ribociclib until the earlier patent expired in 2027. Having already secured protection under that patent, Novartis cannot now seek another patent over the same drug, Natco argued.

Also Read | ChrysCapital acquires a controlling stake in Novartis India, appoints new CEO

According to the petition, the controller wrongly concluded that the new patent was sufficiently different from the earlier one and failed to properly consider whether the existing patent already covered ribociclib. It also alleged that the patent office applied earlier Delhi High Court rulings inconsistently, making the decision arbitrary.

This follows Natco’s aggressive strategy of challenging innovator patents in courts abroad and in India. The drugmaker had previously settled a patent infringement suit by Novartis and Astex over Kisqali in a US court in 2025, as both parties stipulated to a dismissal with prejudice, meaning Novartis and Astex cannot refile the same specific infringement claims on those actions. Last year, the company won a landmark suit in the Delhi High Court against Roche over risdiplam, a drug used to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

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Meet the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureaRead more

u. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Read Less
Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsNatco challenges Novartis’s second patent for cancer drug ribociclib in Delhi High Court

Natco challenges Novartis’s second patent for cancer drug ribociclib in Delhi High Court

Krishna YadavJessica Jani
4 min read5 Aug 2026, 04:54 PM IST
The dispute follows earlier patent battles between Natco and Novartis, including a settlement in a US patent infringement case involving Kisqali in 2025. (Pixabay)
The dispute follows earlier patent battles between Natco and Novartis, including a settlement in a US patent infringement case involving Kisqali in 2025. (Pixabay)
Summary

Natco claims the new patent unlawfully extends Novartis’s market monopoly over the breast cancer medicine past 2027; Delhi High Court issues notices to all parties.

Gift this article

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma has once again moved the Delhi High Court against the Indian Patent Office's decision to grant a patent for the breast cancer drug ribociclib (Kisqali) to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and UK-based Astex Therapeutics.

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma has once again moved the Delhi High Court against the Indian Patent Office's decision to grant a patent for the breast cancer drug ribociclib (Kisqali) to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and UK-based Astex Therapeutics.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani briefly heard the matter on Wednesday, issued notice to all parties, and listed the case for further hearing on 16 September.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani briefly heard the matter on Wednesday, issued notice to all parties, and listed the case for further hearing on 16 September.

In a petition reviewed by Mint, Natco argued that the fresh patent would unfairly extend Novartis's monopoly over the medicine. The drugmaker challenged the patent office's order dated 10 July 2026, which rejected four pre-grant oppositions and directed the grant of the ribociclib patent with a single amended claim. The patent application was originally filed in 2011.

A pre-grant opposition is a process under the Patents Act that allows any person to challenge a patent application before it is granted.

Also Read | Climate change: is it more than a generic risk for India’s pharma industry?

Natco, one of the four companies that opposed the application, argued that the patent controller failed to recognise that ribociclib was already covered under Novartis's earlier patent and ignored previous court rulings while deciding to grant the new patent.

According to the petition, Novartis already owns Indian Patent No. 283133, which covers ribociclib and is valid until 24 May 2027. Natco said Novartis had earlier relied on this patent to stop the company from making or selling ribociclib. It argued that Novartis shouldn’t now be allowed to obtain another patent for the same drug that could extend its market exclusivity beyond 2027.

"The controller perpetuates an unlawful monopoly," Natco said in its petition. It alleged that Novartis cannot claim ribociclib is already protected under its existing patent while also obtaining a fresh patent that could keep generic competitors out of the market until 2029. The petition also said the patent controller “gravely errs by failing to appreciate that the applicants, by securing two patents for the same invention, are unlawfully extending the term of protection of the genus patent through the impugned patent application”.

A Novartis spokesperson said in response to Mint's queries, "Novartis remains committed to improving patient outcomes by providing quality innovative medicines such as Ribociclib to patients in India. At this point, we are unable to provide any further comment since the matter is sub judice.”

Queries emailed to Nacto and Astex remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Also Read | Govt, pharma firms lean on trade talks to soften Trump’s drug tariff plan

Case history

The dispute dates back to February 2011, when Novartis and Astex filed a patent application titled ‘Pyrrolopyrimidine Compounds as CDK Inhibitors’, covering ribociclib. The application was published later that year and a request for examination was filed in 2012. Natco filed its pre-grant opposition in November 2018, while three other parties also opposed the application in the subsequent years. After several rounds of hearings, expert opinions and written submissions, the patent office rejected all four oppositions in July this year and directed that the patent be granted.

Natco had also referred to a 7 September 2022 Delhi High Court order in an earlier patent dispute, under which it agreed not to launch ribociclib until the earlier patent expired in 2027. Having already secured protection under that patent, Novartis cannot now seek another patent over the same drug, Natco argued.

Also Read | ChrysCapital acquires a controlling stake in Novartis India, appoints new CEO

According to the petition, the controller wrongly concluded that the new patent was sufficiently different from the earlier one and failed to properly consider whether the existing patent already covered ribociclib. It also alleged that the patent office applied earlier Delhi High Court rulings inconsistently, making the decision arbitrary.

This follows Natco’s aggressive strategy of challenging innovator patents in courts abroad and in India. The drugmaker had previously settled a patent infringement suit by Novartis and Astex over Kisqali in a US court in 2025, as both parties stipulated to a dismissal with prejudice, meaning Novartis and Astex cannot refile the same specific infringement claims on those actions. Last year, the company won a landmark suit in the Delhi High Court against Roche over risdiplam, a drug used to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureaRead more

u. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Read Less
Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsNatco challenges Novartis’s second patent for cancer drug ribociclib in Delhi High Court
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