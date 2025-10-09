Delhi HC allows Natco Pharma to sell generic Risdiplam, rejects Roche plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stop Natco Pharma from selling its generic version of Risdiplam, dismissing a plea by F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

The Swiss drugmaker markets Risdiplam in India as Evrysdi, which is used to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Roche had filed the lawsuit in early 2024 after learning of Natco’s plans to launch a lower-cost generic version.

A division bench comprising justices C. Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul upheld a March 2025 single-judge bench order that had denied Roche an injunction. The single bench had cited public interest, noting that SMA is a rare disease and that wider access to an affordable drug would benefit patients who otherwise cannot afford treatment.

The ruling paves the way for a far cheaper version of Risdiplam to enter the Indian market. In an April exchange filing, Natco Pharma said it would price the drug at ₹15,900 per bottle, a steep drop from the current price of over ₹600,000 per bottle.

The detailed written judgment is yet to be uploaded for review.

Roche holds an Indian patent (IN334397) for Risdiplam, valid from May 2015 to May 2035. The company argued that Risdiplam is a new chemical entity, distinct from earlier broader patents, and highlighted the high cost of research and development. Roche also pointed to patient assistance programmes providing discounted medicine, though these cover only a limited number of patients.

Natco Pharma had challenged the patent, alleging that Roche was “evergreening” its monopoly by filing a species patent that added little to the original broader patent. Natco argued that it could manufacture the drug locally at a much lower cost, making it accessible to millions of patients in India who cannot afford Roche’s high-priced version.

The single bench in March had ruled in favour of Natco, observing that the earlier patent already covered similar compounds and that Roche had not demonstrated a significant technical improvement. The court also considered statements from SMA patients, who described the devastating impact of the disease and the prohibitive cost of treatment. The ruling emphasized the public interest in affordable access to this life-saving drug.