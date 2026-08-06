NIIF’s India-Japan Fund gears up for faster climate bets in next 18-24 months

India’s sovereign fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), is aiming at a heightened pace of investing in climate opportunities in the country through its India-Japan Fund (IJF).
Armed with $600 million in commitments, the IJF will likely deploy its remaining capital in the next 18-24 months, a senior fund executive said in an interview with Mint. The fund has backed Ather Energy, Eka Mobility and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility so far and is targeting sub-sectors such as mobility, energy efficiency, energy transition and waste recycling.