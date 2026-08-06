NIIF’s India-Japan Fund gears up for faster climate bets in next 18-24 months

Sneha ShahMansi Verma
4 min read6 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The NIIF is a government-anchored infrastructure investment platform that manages about $5 billion in capital commitments across four funds, investing in infrastructure assets and related sectors.
Summary
The National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) is a government-anchored infrastructure investment platform that manages about $5 billion in capital commitments across four funds, investing in infrastructure assets and related sectors.

India’s sovereign fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), is aiming at a heightened pace of investing in climate opportunities in the country through its India-Japan Fund (IJF).

Armed with $600 million in commitments, the IJF will likely deploy its remaining capital in the next 18-24 months, a senior fund executive said in an interview with Mint. The fund has backed Ather Energy, Eka Mobility and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility so far and is targeting sub-sectors such as mobility, energy efficiency, energy transition and waste recycling.

“We are looking to invest in opportunities that arise from the India-Japan corridor, where Japanese companies can bring their expertise or technical know-how to the Indian market. We are also evaluating opportunities to invest in India alongside Japanese companies. From an overall portfolio perspective, we expect climate-focused investments to account for around two-thirds, with the remaining one-third in the India-Japan corridor,” said Krishna Kumar, a partner at the IJF.

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Kumar’s team is looking to invest $50-60 million in growth equity in companies that fall into these buckets.

The NIIF is a government-anchored infrastructure investment platform that manages about $5 billion in capital commitments across four funds, investing in infrastructure assets and related sectors.

While the government of India has committed $3 billion and serves as the anchor investor, the platform also counts institutional investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Temasek, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, AustralianSuper and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank among its backers.

NIIF invests through four strategies – Infrastructure, Private Markets, Climate (via IJF) and Growth Equity.

The IJF is a strategic partnership between the government of India and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), a Japanese public financial institution, both being anchor investors in the fund.

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No VC risk

“Our fund (India-Japan Fund) is a private equity fund. We do not take venture capital risk. We do not take a business model risk. We want business models and unit economics to be proven… We don't mind being the first private equity growth capital investor, but we wouldn't want to be a late-stage VC investor,” Kumar added.

According to Kumar, about 40% of the $600 million in commitments have already been invested. In 2023, the IJF saw its final close with the government of India holding a 49% stake and JBIC with 51%.

“Climate is an emerging asset class. It's a new asset class. So, while we have evaluated more than 300 potential companies, many fall off in the initial filter because companies are growing, they are raising capital, and this asset class will evolve over the next five-10 years,” Kumar added.

According to Kumar, recycling, energy transition, industrialization and decarbonization are the segments throwing up opportunities.

“Our first 12-18 months went in developing the thesis and weeding out the kind of sub-segments we wanted to invest and those we wanted to avoid. Now with the playbook being set internally, you will see us deploying capital at a faster pace. From the pipeline that we have built, we are confident of investing the fund over the next 18-24 months,” Kumar said.

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Second fund

Armed with the experience with the first fund, the firm is likely to target a larger second fund where it will look to expand its investor or limited partners (LP) base. However, Kumar declined to comment on the next fund timeline.

“Our focus for now is on deploying the fund and creating a robust portfolio which has the ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. This is the sequence followed by our infrastructure and private market strategies before embarking on their successor funds,” said Kumar. “It’s still early for us to discuss a successor fund. When we launch our successor fund, we would expect it to follow the same architecture we have followed for other funds at NIIF, where existing investors form the anchor and we widen the LP base for incremental capital.”

NIIF has already returned almost $1.9 billion in capital across its funds. Most recently, TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, acquired 100 percent stake in Aseem Infrastructure Finance, alongside co-investor partners GIC and ICICI Bank, providing an exit to NIIF.

“We have crafted some good exits, whether it be exits from our infra fund, such Intellismart and Ayana Renewables, or from our growth equity strategy, where we've divested Manipal Hospitals and Ather Energy, among others. In less than 10 years since our inception, we've managed to return $1.9 billion of capital from completed and announced sale transactions," said Kumar.

About the Authors

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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