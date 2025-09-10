National Test House to focus on AI-driven testing facilities: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the National Test House will focus on AI-driven testing facilities and explore new frontiers such as hydrogen energy, smart materials and advanced electronics.

The National Test House (NTH) is a premier scientific institution specialising in testing, calibration, evaluation, and quality assurance of engineering materials and finished products.

While addressing the 114th Foundation Day celebrations of NTH, the minister said the testing house is modernizing its operations through digital initiatives.

The Laboratory Data Automation System (LDAS) will minimize manual errors, reduce turnaround time, and enable faster completion of quality tests, thereby increasing capacity and efficiency. Additionally, a new mobile application will allow industry and consumers to conveniently access NTH’s laboratory services, streamlining interactions with stakeholders.

Joshi said NTH has registered over 60 per cent growth in sample testing with 45,926 samples tested in 2024–25, along with a 49.89 per cent rise in revenue, reaching ₹44.45 crore in 2024-25 compared to ₹29.66 crore in the previous year.

Established in 1911 in Alipore, Kolkata, as the Government Test House, NTH has evolved into India’s oldest and most trusted institution in testing, certification, and quality assurance, the Minister said.

The Minister also virtually inaugurated several state-of-the-art testing facilities aimed at strengthening India’s industrial ecosystem and providing future-ready services.

These included the Electric Vehicle Testing Facility at NTH (ER), Kolkata, the Drone Testing Facility at NTH (NR), Ghaziabad and the Chemical Testing Laboratory at NTH (NR), Ghaziabad.

The Minister also issued the first drone certificates to two Indian manufacturers, marking a new chapter in drone certification in the country.