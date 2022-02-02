Johnson & Johnson and three major U.S. drug distributors agreed to pay nearly $590 million to Native American tribes heavily affected by the opioid crisis to resolve litigation against the companies.

Under the settlement, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $150 million to tribes over two years. Distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. will pay more than $439.9 million over seven years. It is separate from a previous $75 million settlement reached between the distributors and the Cherokee Nation.

More than 400 tribes had sued the companies over the past four years, alleging that they had fueled the opioid epidemic in Native American communities, causing tribal governments to spend millions of dollars in healthcare, social services and other costs. The settlement will become effective if tribes representing roughly 95% of the settlement amount agree to participate.

“We view the settlement as a first critical step in starting to address the opioid epidemic that has disproportionately impacted Indian country," said Tara Sutton, an attorney for the tribes based in Minneapolis. The deal “brings some measure of justice to Indian country," Ms. Sutton said.

All 574 federally recognized tribes will be permitted to receive money from the settlements, regardless of whether they filed lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, Ms. Sutton said. The settlement agreement was reached in federal court in Cleveland, the site of the national opioid litigation.

The deal follows a historic $26 billion settlement that the four companies reached last July with states including Tennessee, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Delaware and Connecticut.

Under the settlement announced Tuesday, funds would be paid out to the tribes more quickly than to the states. For example, Johnson & Johnson would pay the tribes $150 million over two years, compared with up to $5 billion to the states over nine years.

Johnson & Johnson said the settlement announced Tuesday wasn’t an admission of wrongdoing and the company would continue to defend itself against litigation. In a statement, the drugmaker named the three prescription opioids it had manufactured and said they accounted for less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions in the U.S. since their launch. Johnson & Johnson added that it no longer sells prescription opioids in the U.S.

“The company’s actions relating to the marketing and promotion of important prescription opioid medications were appropriate and responsible," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

AmerisourceBergen said it was pleased to come to an agreement with the tribes that would “both expedite the flow of resources to communities impacted by the crisis while enabling AmerisourceBergen to focus on ensuring the pharmaceutical supply chain is meeting the needs of health care providers and patients."

A spokesman from Cardinal Health declined to comment. A representative from McKesson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Thousands of lawsuits from states, local governments and Native American tribes have claimed the pharmaceutical industry played a substantial role in fueling the opioid epidemic. From 1999 to 2019, the nation lost nearly half a million people to overdoses of prescription and illegal opioids, according to federal data.

Lawyers for the tribes have said that Native Americans have suffered some of the highest rates of drug overdose deaths during the opioid crisis and that tribal governments across the country have had to pay higher costs for healthcare and social services as a result.

In 2020, Native Americans had the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. for any race or ethnicity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Douglas Yankton, chairman of the Spirit Lake Nation in North Dakota, said the money from the settlement would help fund “crucial, on-reservation, culturally appropriate opioid treatment services."

Attorneys for the tribes estimate that more than two million people are members of the 574 federally recognized tribes.

More than 400 federally recognized Native American tribal governments and 17 intertribal organizations filed lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and some pharmacies. Those tribal governments and intertribal organizations represent about 85% of all tribal citizens, according to the court filing Tuesday.

