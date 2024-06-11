NATO Chief Signals Openness to Hungary’s Opt-Out of Ukraine Aid

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg left open the possibility for Hungary to opt out of an aid package for Ukraine after Budapest signaled it would abstain from deepening support for Kyiv.

(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg left open the possibility for Hungary to opt out of an aid package for Ukraine after Budapest signaled it would abstain from deepening support for Kyiv.

Stoltenberg will hold talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a visit to Budapest Wednesday. In an interview in Latvia, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief said he would seek a compromise, pointing to alliance members opting out of past missions, including in Libya and Afghanistan.

"I'm aware that Hungary has some reservations," Stoltenberg said in Riga after meeting regional leaders on Tuesday. "We'll look for a solution and I will discuss that with Orban."

Further NATO support for Ukraine is high on Stoltenberg’s agenda. After allies questioned the viability of his proposal for a $100 billion, five-year fund for Ukraine, his latest proposal is for spending a total of at least €40 billion ($43 billion) per year on lethal and non-lethal aid for Kyiv, with spending goals determined by each nation’s gross domestic product.

Orban’s call for an opt-out of future military aid for Ukraine has raised concern among NATO allies about the precedent it could set, both for Hungary’s future steps within the alliance, but also for other members potentially paring back support for Kyiv.

More broadly, the Hungarian leader's repeated calls for the West to stop aiding Ukraine altogether — and efforts to torpedo support packages in the European Union — have raised questions about the Hungarian leader's standing within the alliance, particularly in light of Budapest's deepening economic links with Russia.

The funding commitment proposed by Stoltenberg, which could receive broad backing by NATO defense ministers when they meet in Brussels this week, is part of a larger package of support for Ukraine due to be approved by leaders when they gather in Washington in July.

Stoltenberg said the current proposal was actually “significantly more" than his original one, on an annual basis.

"We have to communicate very clearly to Ukrainians that we will stand by them for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said.

--With assistance from Natalia Drozdiak.

