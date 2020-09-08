Nature's Basket reports positive EBITDA in June quarter

"There are no plans to sell Nature's Basket," a spokesperson for RPSG Group said in a response to a query from Mint. A spokesperson for Reliance Industries Ltd said the company does not comment on media speculation and rumours. "Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," the company spokesperson said.