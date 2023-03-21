Home / Companies / News /  NatureFresh launches new television campaign
Back

Cargill India Private Limited-owned edible oil company NatureFresh has launched a new television commercial around the theme change for the better or ‘Badlo Behtar Ke Liye’. The advertisement, the company said, highlights the importance of active parenting in a child’s daily routine, to help them realize their maximum potential.

The product has a new pack design, the company said and the television commercial and on ground marketing initiatives speak to the health-conscious consumer. In the advertisement, a mother and daughter are seen running up a hill but the mother can’t cope up with the speed of the daughter. She is seen taking her daughter to a gymnasium for her to train to become a weight lifter. In the process, the mother also looks get back her own fitness levels as well.

Through this campaign, the brand is addressing the ‘active parents’ community in the age group of 30-50 years, living in urban centers, who aspire to raise confident, ambitious, and happy individuals, it said in a statement.

Subin Sivan, marketing and insights leader for Cargill Food Ingredients said, “Through our ‘Badlo Behtar Ke Liye’ campaign, we aim to inspire parents to actively participate in their child’s daily life and support their growth and development. We believe that every moment spent with a child is precious, and by being an active parent, one can make a world of difference in their child’s future."

The advertisement was released this month.

According to the IMARC Group, the India edible oil market size reached 24.3 million tonne in 2022. The company expects the market to reach 26.7 million tonne by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.55% during 2023-2028.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout