Home / Companies / News /  NatureFresh launches new television campaign

NatureFresh launches new television campaign

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST Varuni Khosla
Cargill India Private Limited owns edible oil company NatureFresh. (Photo: Company website)

The advertisement, the company said, highlights the importance of active parenting in a child’s daily routine, to help them realize their maximum potential

Cargill India Private Limited-owned edible oil company NatureFresh has launched a new television commercial around the theme change for the better or ‘Badlo Behtar Ke Liye’. The advertisement, the company said, highlights the importance of active parenting in a child’s daily routine, to help them realize their maximum potential.

The product has a new pack design, the company said and the television commercial and on ground marketing initiatives speak to the health-conscious consumer. In the advertisement, a mother and daughter are seen running up a hill but the mother can’t cope up with the speed of the daughter. She is seen taking her daughter to a gymnasium for her to train to become a weight lifter. In the process, the mother also looks get back her own fitness levels as well.

Through this campaign, the brand is addressing the ‘active parents’ community in the age group of 30-50 years, living in urban centers, who aspire to raise confident, ambitious, and happy individuals, it said in a statement.

Subin Sivan, marketing and insights leader for Cargill Food Ingredients said, “Through our ‘Badlo Behtar Ke Liye’ campaign, we aim to inspire parents to actively participate in their child’s daily life and support their growth and development. We believe that every moment spent with a child is precious, and by being an active parent, one can make a world of difference in their child’s future."

The advertisement was released this month.

According to the IMARC Group, the India edible oil market size reached 24.3 million tonne in 2022. The company expects the market to reach 26.7 million tonne by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.55% during 2023-2028.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
