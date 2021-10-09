NEW DELHI: American apparel brand Nautica has launched a digital ad campaign with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The brand intends to promote its upcoming autumn-winter collection through the 50-second ad campaign, 'Spare Moments', which will be rolled out across print, social media, and digital platforms. The company has 65 retail points in the country, including shop-in-shops.

In a statement, Arjun Kapoor said: "I felt a sense of harmony between my personality and that of the company. I just had to be myself in order to deliver the brand’s proposition."

Vishan Anand, senior director of Myntra (a part of Flipkart Group that runs Nautica in India) said the brand creates high-quality fashion and that this association is a step towards conveying the brand’s image to its core audience."

In 2019, the Flipkart Group had announced that it had inked a pact with Authentic Brands Group that granted the Walmart-owned company the licensing and distribution rights to the brand Nautica.

Nautica was founded in 1983 in the US and has over 300 stores and 1,200 concessions worldwide. In 2018, ABG acquired Nautica to grow the brand's international presence. Its first store in India came up in 2014.

According to consultancy firm McKinsey’s FashionScope estimates, India's apparel market will be worth $59.3 billion in 2022, making it the sixth-largest in the world, comparable to the United Kingdom's at $65 billion. It said India remains a complex market that presents challenges.

The apparel business is still largely unorganised, with formal retail accounting for just 35% of sales in 2016. Its share is likely to reach around 45% by 2025, still a relatively low proportion.

