Naveen Jindal makes an offer to buy the steel business of Germany's Thyssenkrupp

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel International has made an offer to acquire the European steel assets of German industrial engineering and steel production major Thyssenkrupp AG, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jindal pledged a combination of steelmaking expertise and a clear pathway toward the decarbonization of Germany’s steel industry.

“We believe in the future of green steel production in Germany and Europe,” said Narendra Misra, director of European operations at Jindal Steel.

“Our goal is to preserve and grow Thyssenkrupp’s 200-year industrial legacy and help transform it into Europe’s largest integrated low-emission steelmaker,” he added.

Jindal Steel is part of the family-owned Naveen Jindal Group, which operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, and West Asia.

In 2024-25, the company reported revenues of about €12 billion with an Ebitda margin of 22%.

Jindal Steel said it had presented a forward-looking plan for Thyssenkrupp Steel that would make decarbonization more affordable, secure steel production in Germany, and create new business opportunities.

The proposal includes completing the DRI project in Duisburg and adding new electric arc furnace capacity, backed by a financial commitment of more than €2 billion.

