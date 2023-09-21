Jindal Power seeks NCLAT nod to submit plan2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Jindal Power has sought permission to submit a resolution plan for the acquisition of the insolvent Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt. Ltd.
Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Power has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking permission to submit a resolution plan for the acquisition of insolvent Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt. Ltd. The NCLAT on Thursday, in response to their plea, has sought an affidavit from the Resolution Professional (RP).