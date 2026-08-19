Navi raises $100 million from Prosus ahead of FY27 IPO filing

Digital-first financial services startup Navi has raised $100 million in a fresh round of funding from Dutch technology investor Prosus, the company announced on Wednesday.
The company said that the new funds will be used to fuel its next phase of growth.
The new round comes as the fintech prepares to file fresh documents for an initial public offering this fiscal year. Navi had previously filed to raise up to ₹3,350 crore through the bourses back in March 2022, but it later shelved the listing due to market volatility. On its second attempt, the firm is focused on profitability and a diversified business mix.
Prosus was also an investor in Flipkart, which was founded by Sachin and Binny Bansal in 2007. The Dutch investor first invested in the company in 2012. Eventually, in 2018, Sachin Bansal exited the company to start Navi at the same time when Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart.
“My association with Naspers and the Prosus Group dates back more than a decade, making this partnership particularly meaningful,” said Sachin Bansal founder and executive chairman of the Navi Group in a statement. “Their investment is a strong endorsement of the institution we're building at Navi. Beyond the capital, we value Prosus's global perspective, long-term orientation and experience in scaling technology businesses, and look forward to partnering with them as we continue our growth journey.”
Last year in February, Navi appointed Rajiv Naresh as the chief executive of Navi Technologies, while Abhishek Dwivedi took the helm of Navi Finserv. Bansal moved into the role of executive chairman of the Navi Group.
“We are excited about our partnership with Navi, a business that is demonstrating all the qualities we look for while investing - a large base of loyal users, a platform play with multiple lines of businesses, a technology-first approach to problem solving and a relentless focus on delivering superior consumer experience,” said Ashutosh Sharma, head of Prosus India investments and M&A in a statement.
“We believe the team has executed extremely well in the last 12 months despite a tough macro environment which makes the company well-positioned to capture significant opportunities in the sector in times to come.”
The Bengaluru-based startup claims it achieved consolidated profitability in Q4FY26. Its lending business, Navi Finserv, has crossed ₹13,000 crore (around $1.3 billion) in assets under management. In FY25, Navi's revenue stood at $318 million, while losses totalled $14.9 million, according to data from the startup intelligence platform Tracxn.
Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.
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