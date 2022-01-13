Navi Finserv launches app-based home loans in select cities

Navi will provide home loans of up to ₹5 crore for tenures of up to 25 years and interest rate starting at 6.46% per annum, which is among the lowest in the industry. Eligible customers can avail loans for as much as 90% of the property value. Customers who apply on the app can avail an additional cashback incentive of 0.5% of the loan amount that is disbursed by 31 January 2022.