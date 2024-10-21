Navi has enough liquidity to handle issues from RBI ban, company tells lenders

Shobhit Agarwal, head of lending at Navi Finserv, said, "At Navi Finserv, we are committed to conducting business operations with the highest standards of compliance, customer service, and transparency. Following the instructions from the Reserve Bank of India, we are committed to addressing the highlighted aspects and are hopeful to do this at the earliest. The company also has sufficient liquidity and capitalisation, and we are fully committed to meeting our obligations, ensuring that we will not default — even by a day — on payments to our valued lenders and stakeholders."