Murikenchery tipped to lead Navi Mumbai airport as Adani braces for Mumbai traffic shift

Subhash Murikenchery, chief airport officer at Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport, is set to take charge of operations as part of a new management structure that will do away with the chief executive officer's position, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Murikenchery, who joined the airport in March, as per his LinkedIn profile, is emerging as the key executive to lead its next phase of growth as Capt. B.V.J.K. Sharma steps down from his role as CEO after steering the greenfield project from construction to commercial operations.