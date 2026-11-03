Murikenchery tipped to lead Navi Mumbai airport as Adani braces for Mumbai traffic shift

Subhash Murikenchery, chief airport officer at Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport, is set to take charge of operations as part of a new management structure that will do away with the chief executive officer's position, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Subhash Murikenchery, chief airport officer at Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport, is set to take charge of operations as part of a new management structure that will do away with the chief executive officer's position, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Murikenchery, who joined the airport in March, as per his LinkedIn profile, is emerging as the key executive to lead its next phase of growth as Capt. B.V.J.K. Sharma steps down from his role as CEO after steering the greenfield project from construction to commercial operations.
Murikenchery, who joined the airport in March, as per his LinkedIn profile, is emerging as the key executive to lead its next phase of growth as Capt. B.V.J.K. Sharma steps down from his role as CEO after steering the greenfield project from construction to commercial operations.
The likely leadership change comes as Navi Mumbai is expected to play a much bigger role as the Adani Group works to reduce crowding at Mumbai’s city airport, a move that has already caused conflicts with airlines.
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), also managed by Adani Airports, plans to close Terminal 1 for rebuilding starting April 2027 and move 265 of the 770 weekly international departure slots from Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai, about 50 km away. This rebuilding will reduce the older airport’s capacity by about 5 million passengers a year.
Murikenchery has over 25 years of experience in managing aviation, growing businesses and running operations. He currently manages operations, preparation and planned growth at Navi Mumbai. He has worked as chief operating officer at Kannur International Airport Ltd, chief executive adviser at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines and in various positions at GMR Hyderabad International Airport.
Navi Mumbai International Airport did not respond to Mint’s queries, Murikenchery did not respond to a text message seeking his response.
Sharma, a veteran of maritime and greenfield infrastructure, was joint managing director and CEO of JSW Infrastructure Ltd and director of ports at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd before taking charge of the Navi Mumbai project in April 2021.
“A captain understands the responsibility of handing over command. I leave this role with confidence in the team carrying NMIA forward and will follow every new milestone with affection and pride,” Sharma wrote on LinkedIn on Monday, adding that he will be “continuing” his “journey within the Adani Group and contributing to its infrastructure ambitions.”
Standoff over slots
The plan to shift slots to Navi Mumbai has faced opposition ever since discussions on the plan started in August. The initial transfer deadline of 26 October was shifted to 28 March 2027 following intervention by the aviation ministry.
On Monday, the Airline Operators Committee-Mumbai, representing 46 airlines flying from MIAL, asked the aviation ministry to keep the current slots, saying that the airport operator has not explained the capacity reduction properly.
Airlines are divided on the matter. IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air have agreed to split their international flights between the two airports. Several foreign airlines, however, want until October 2027 to switch. Emirates and Air France-KLM have raised doubts about the facilities and passenger demand at Navi Mumbai.
Adani has indicated it will not delay the redevelopment again. This means Navi Mumbai’s next leader faces a clear challenge: handle the additional international flights without upsetting passengers and make the airport a trustworthy alternative to Mumbai’s main hub.
Designed with a lotus theme, Navi Mumbai’s first terminal was made to handle 20 million passengers a year. Terminal 2 will add 30 million, and Terminals 3 and 4 will add another 20 million each. When fully completed, the airport will have four terminals and two runways, with capacity for 90 million passengers a year.
The company expects the new airport to reach its full annual capacity of 20 million passengers by the end of March 2028. Work on its second phase is set to begin next month, Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holding Ltd, told analysts on 28 October.
Terminal 1 cost about ₹19,646 crore, while Terminal 2 is expected to require about ₹30,000 crore, Sharma told reporters in October last year.
Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd is a joint venture in which the Adani Group holds 74% and Cidco, the Maharashtra government’s land development agency, holds the remaining 26%.