Navi Mumbai Airport: Operations to start in first half of 2025, says Adani Group CFO

Earlier this month, Adani Group successfully managed the landing of Indian Air Force aircraft at a Navi Mumbai runway. Group CFO says operations to start first half of 2025, reported news agency ANI. 

ANI
Published29 Oct 2024, 08:45 PM IST
The new Adani-made Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.
The new Adani-made Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29 (ANI): Group CFO of Adani Group, Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh on Tuesday said the Adani Group's newly built airport at Navi Mumbai will start operations in the first half of 2025.

"With this, we are on track to start operations in the first half of next year 2025," Singh said while announcing the Adani flagship company's quarterly and half-yearly results. 

"We managed to further add six new routes, six new airlines and 13 new flights across all the seven operational airports," Singh informed the shareholders in a video message.

The Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems. The Terminal 1 of the airport alone is projected to handle up to 20 million passengers annually. Upon full completion, it will have a total capacity to handle 90 million passengers per year.

According to Adani Group website, the conglomerate “forayed into civil aviation with a vision to leverage its rich experience of building stellar infrastructure in transforming Indian airports.” 

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

The Adani Group had made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram, and signing concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports.

Adani airports now handles 25 per cent of passenger footfalls and 33 per cent of India's air cargo traffic, according to its website. 

Coming to Adani Enterprises' earnings, the flagship entity of Adani Group reported that its net profits during the July-September quarter rose 664 per cent to 1,741 crore. In the year 2023, it was at 228 crore.

So far in the two quarters of 2024-25 - April-June and July-September, the net profits cumulatively were 254 per cent up at 3,196 crore.

Coming to the company's total income or the revenue from operations, the July-September quarter saw a rise of 15 per cent to 23,196. April-June and July-September combined, the total income was 14 per cent higher at 49,263 crore.

Adani Enterprises has recorded its highest half-yearly EBITDA of 8,654 crore, which the company said is consistently supported by strong performance from emerging core infra businesses under its "incubation portfolio". (ANI)

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:45 PM IST
