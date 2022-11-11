Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Technologies Ltd which sells financial products like personal loans, home loans, and general insurance etc., has appointed MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni will be the face of the company’s branding initiatives.

The association with the former team India captain strengthens the brand’s trustworthiness as it works to fulfill customer goals by providing simple, affordable, and easily accessible financial services across India.

The company has launched its first digital advertisement with the cricketer on Hotstar. The goal of this campaign is to promote its financial services by dismantling the old and conventional ways of this sector. The campaign will initially run-on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube before moving on to print and out-of-home (OOH) advertising in the second phase.Dhoni said: “Today’s India is intelligent, aspirational, and always working toward its goal. It is crucial for billions of Indians to achieve and surpass their life goals, which is why we have teamed up to make this vision a reality. Its mission is to make financial services easily accessible whenever needed. I am very excited about this new journey with them"Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Navi Technologies said, “We are thrilled to introduce MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador and the newest member of the family. He personifies trust, ambition, and dedication – qualities that resonate powerfully with us and all we stand for, making him the ideal brand ambassador. Associating with him, in my opinion, would greatly enhance the value of our brand and forward our mission to provide every Indian with simple, affordable, and reliable financial services."

According to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021, among sports celebrities, Dhoni entered the top five club this year and saw a big spike in his brand value to reach $61.2 million, double his value in 2020 at $36.3 million. Dhoni, who jumped six slots to fifth spot, enjoys a huge following and has brilliantly transitioned himself out of his pure cricketing image, the report said.

Even after his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni continues to hold more than 25 brands in his portfolio, spread across industries. One of his notable endorsements in 2021 was a three-year strategic partnership with HomeLane.com as an equity partner and brand ambassador.