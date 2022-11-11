Navi Technologies signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:48 PM IST
Navi Technologies has launched its first digital advertisement with the former team India captain on Hotstar
Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Technologies Ltd which sells financial products like personal loans, home loans, and general insurance etc., has appointed MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni will be the face of the company’s branding initiatives.