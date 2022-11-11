Navi Technologies signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

The company has launched its first digital advertisement with the cricketer on Hotstar. The goal of this campaign is to promote its financial services by dismantling the old and conventional ways of this sector. The campaign will initially run-on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube before moving on to print and out-of-home (OOH) advertising in the second phase.Dhoni said: “Today’s India is intelligent, aspirational, and always working toward its goal. It is crucial for billions of Indians to achieve and surpass their life goals, which is why we have teamed up to make this vision a reality. Its mission is to make financial services easily accessible whenever needed. I am very excited about this new journey with them"Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Navi Technologies said, “We are thrilled to introduce MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador and the newest member of the family. He personifies trust, ambition, and dedication – qualities that resonate powerfully with us and all we stand for, making him the ideal brand ambassador. Associating with him, in my opinion, would greatly enhance the value of our brand and forward our mission to provide every Indian with simple, affordable, and reliable financial services."

