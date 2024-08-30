Navratna crown for Railtel, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, NHPC, and Solar Energy Corp.

  • The Navratna status grants these central public sector enterprises greater autonomy, allowing them more room for investments without government approval. These companies can now also form joint ventures or alliances and set up overseas subsidiaries.

Gulveen Aulakh
Published30 Aug 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Solar Energy Corp. of India has joined the growing ranks of Central public sector enterprises that are granted Navratna status based on their financial and market performance. (Bloomberg)

Railtel Corporation of India, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, National Hydroelectric Power Corp., and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd have been upgraded to Navratna status, the finance ministry's department of public enterprises announced on Friday.

These companies join the ranks of ONGC Videsh Ltd, Shipping Corp. of India Ltd, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd among India's top-tier Central public sector enterprises, taking the total count of Navratna entities to 25.

The Navratna status is granted to government-owned companies that were previously under the 'miniratna' category I status based on their financial and market performance.

The Navratna status grants public sector enterprises greater autonomy, allowing them to invest up to 30% of their net worth in a year, with a cap of 1,000 crore, and assign investments of up to 1,000 crore to projects without needing government approvals.

They can also form joint ventures or alliances and set up overseas subsidiaries.

National Hydroelectric Power Corp., a public sector enterprise under the Union ministry of power, reported an annual turnover of 8,405 crore and a net profit of 3,744 crore for FY 2023-24. Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, also under the same ministry, had a turnover of 2,833 crore and a profit of 908 crore. 

Solar Energy Corporation of India, under the ministry of renewable energy, recorded an annual turnover of 13,035 crore with a net profit of 436 crore for FY24. Railtel, which falls under the ministry of railways, had an annual turnover of 2,622 crore and a profit of 246 crore.

The government recently awarded the Navratna status to Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, which was listed on the Indian stock exchanges in November. The company’s stock has more than doubled from its listing price, but ended Friday 5% lower on BSE at 241.95 per share.

Railtel ended Friday nearly unchanged at 490.80 per share, while the BSE's Sensex index inched up 0.28%, or 231.16 points, to 82,365.77. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNavratna crown for Railtel, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, NHPC, and Solar Energy Corp.

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue