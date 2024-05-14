New Delhi: Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy Ltd has announced an investment of ₹600 crore to establish two ethanol plants in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, each with a production capacity of 200 kilolitres per day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move, in line with the government's 2025 ethanol-blending target, will help the oil-refining to fuel-retailing major achieve vertical integration, the company said in a statement. Land has already been acquired for the proposed facilities in both states, it added.

Also read | Ethanol blending save ₹ 24,300 crore foreign exchange, 509 crore litres petrol in 2022-23, says Hardeep Puri “Establishment of ethanol facilities will significantly enhance Nayara Energy's ethanol supply reliability, playing a crucial role in meeting the Indian government's 20% blending target by the end of fiscal year 2025-2026," Alessandro des Dorides, chief executive officer, Nayara Energy, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Greener future "This strategic move highlights our dedication to sustainability, regulatory compliance, and long-term growth in the dynamic energy sector. By expanding the presence in the ethanol segment, we aim to actively contribute to India's renewable energy goals and fostering a greener future," he added.

Also read | Oil marketing firms raise procurement price of ethanol made from C-heavy molasses The company aims to set up five ethanol production facilities, totalling 1,000 kilolitres per day. "As a major downstream player, delivering 8% of India's refining output, Nayara Energy fuels the country's dreams and aspirations, contributing significantly towards India's energy security," the company said.

Under its ethanol-blending programme, the government aims to have 20% ethanol-blended petrol available at all fuel pumps in India by 2025. Currently, all petrol pumps sell 10% ethanol blended petrol. The move seeks to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, and ensure lower pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

