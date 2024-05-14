Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Nayara announces foray into ethanol production with investment of 600 cr

Nayara announces foray into ethanol production with investment of ₹600 cr

Rituraj Baruah

  • Nayara is among the major private players in the space and a company statement said that setting up ethanol plants will help it achieve downward integration.

Nayara Energy plans to set up two ethanol manufacturing plants of 200 kilolitres per day each in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy Ltd has announced an investment of 600 crore to establish two ethanol plants in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, each with a production capacity of 200 kilolitres per day.

The move, in line with the government's 2025 ethanol-blending target, will help the oil-refining to fuel-retailing major achieve vertical integration, the company said in a statement. Land has already been acquired for the proposed facilities in both states, it added.

Also read | Ethanol blending save 24,300 crore foreign exchange, 509 crore litres petrol in 2022-23, says Hardeep Puri

“Establishment of ethanol facilities will significantly enhance Nayara Energy's ethanol supply reliability, playing a crucial role in meeting the Indian government's 20% blending target by the end of fiscal year 2025-2026," Alessandro des Dorides, chief executive officer, Nayara Energy, said.

Greener future

"This strategic move highlights our dedication to sustainability, regulatory compliance, and long-term growth in the dynamic energy sector. By expanding the presence in the ethanol segment, we aim to actively contribute to India's renewable energy goals and fostering a greener future," he added.

Also read | Oil marketing firms raise procurement price of ethanol made from C-heavy molasses

The company aims to set up five ethanol production facilities, totalling 1,000 kilolitres per day. "As a major downstream player, delivering 8% of India's refining output, Nayara Energy fuels the country's dreams and aspirations, contributing significantly towards India's energy security," the company said.

Under its ethanol-blending programme, the government aims to have 20% ethanol-blended petrol available at all fuel pumps in India by 2025. Currently, all petrol pumps sell 10% ethanol blended petrol. The move seeks to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, and ensure lower pollution.

