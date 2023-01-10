Nayara Energy announces plan to strengthen environmental footprint

Nayara Energy announces plan to strengthen environmental footprint1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Nayara Energy’s 10 MW solar power plant at its Vadinar Refinery in Gujarat will help it mitigate approximately 20,000 tn of emissions every year
New Delhi: Nayara Energy on Tuesday announced its plans to strengthen the environmental footprint by augmenting renewable power generation across its operations.
“The company is progressing well on its plans to set up a 10 MW Solar Power Plant at its Vadinar Refinery in Gujarat, which will help Nayara mitigate approximately 20,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year," the company said in a release.
Nayara Energy initiated the development of a 500-kW captive solar power plant at its greenfield rail-fed fuel depot at Pali in Rajasthan late last year. “Scheduled for commissioning by March 2023, the on-grid solar plant will help them reduce its carbon footprint by preventing 730 tons of CO2emissions per year," it added.
“At Nayara, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing environmental sustainability in our operations. In line with Government of India’s focus of increasing the penetration of Renewable Power in the Power Grid, the commissioning of our Refinery and Pali Depot Solar Plants will mark a further step in our transition to cleaner and greener sources of energy," said Alois Virag, CEO, Nayara Energy.
The company commissioned its first 300 kVA solar power plant at its Wardha depot in Maharashtra in March 2019. The plant leads to an annual saving of 550 tons of CO2 emissions. “As part of the larger objective to transition to greener sources of energy, Nayara’s franchisees have transitioned 300 retail outlets to solar power, constituting a total of 2MW power generation, with plans to gradually shift more outlets to solar," it said.
Nayara Energy has also fostered 175 hectares of voluntary mangrove forestation in the vicinity of its Vadinar Refinery.
“The company aims to further increase the existing mangrove cover by 57% to 275 hectares by 2025. Further, about 300,000 trees stand tall as part of Nayara’s green belt within its refinery, and the company plans to expand this green cover by another 25% over the next three years," the press release said.