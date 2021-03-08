Rosneft owned Nayara Energy, has announced the appointment of Alois Virag as the new chief executive officer of the company, effective April 1.

The appointment follows the elevation of the incumbent chief executive officer B Anand as the president of the company.

"In his new role Anand will be responsible for developing strategic partnerships in the energy market, strengthening engagement with stakeholders, including government and policymakers, apart from accelerating the sustainability initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Nayara Energy is the largest private-sector oil retailer in the country. In August 2017, Ruia's owned Essar Group sold Essar Oil, its refining and fuel retailing business to Russian oil giant Rosneft and an investment consortium led by global commodity trading firm Trafigura and UCP Investment Group for over ₹86,000 crore.

The company owns and operates nation's second-largest single-site refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat with a current capacity of 20 million tonne. It also retails fuel through 6,000 outlets across the country.

Virag joins Nayara from Austrian integrated oil and gas company giant OMV where he was the senior vice-president for downstream business for its Middle Eastern and Asian operations, the company said.

He has over three decades of downstream industry experience in refining and petrochemicals and a doctorate from the Vienna Institute of Technology.

"Virag''s expertise in leading complex capital projects, turnaround and digitalization along with his fuel marketing and retailing experience make him a great fit for steering Nayara''s growth plans in India," said Tony Fountain, executive chairman, Nayara Energy.

