Nayara, Jio-BP sell fuel on discount; state-run OMCs lose market share

Also read | Budget must tackle renewable capacity and green tech

Although private sector still has a small pie of the retail fuelling network in the country, their growth gains significance as India's petroleum market is seen growing in the years ahead despite a slowdown expected globally. This allows refiners a favourable opportunity as global demand is tapering. According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, India's petroleum product demand remains robust, with consumption seen at a record 252.9 million tonnes in FY26. This is 4.65% higher than the 241.8 million tonnes projected for FY25, driven by key transport fuels petrol and diesel. Demand for petrol is projected to grow 6.64% in FY26 to 42.6 million tonnes from 39.98 million tonnes projected for this fiscal. Diesel consumption is projected at 94.12 million tonnes, higher by 2.77% than the 91.57 million tonnes estimated for FY25.