Nazara's subsidiary acquires 73% stake in Pro Football Network for $1.8 mn

"Sportskeeda Inc., wholly-owned Subsidiary of Absolute Sports Private Limited, material subsidiary of the Company, has completed the acquisition of 73.27% of the Capital Stocks of Pro Football Network Inc., by way of primary infusion in preferred stocks and secondary purchase of common stock from its existing stockholders and subsequent exchange of such common stock into preferred stock, at a consideration of USD 1,817,090.67 (One Million Eight Hundred Seventeen Thousand Ninety US Dollars and Sixty Seven Cents), paid in Cash to the Sellers.," said Nazara Technologies in its regulatory filing.