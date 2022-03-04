Nazara Tech approves share issue to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business

Nazara Tech approves share issue to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd on Friday said its board has approved issuance of equity shares worth ₹25 crore to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd on a preferential basis.
The issuance is of 1,10,617 shares of face value of ₹4 each at an issue price of ₹2,260 per equity share, the company said in an exchange filing. Nazara Tech is backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
Post completion of this acquisition, the company will hold 33% equity stake, on fully diluted basis, in Datawrkz Business Solutions. The preferential issue is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.
The Board further approved an investment of ₹30 crore in Next Wave Multimaedia by way of subscription to further equity shares.
"In furtherance to the approval given by the Board of Directors for investment of upto ₹20 crores in Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited (Next Wave), subsidiary of the Company, the Board of Directors today at its meeting has in-principally approved further investment in equity shares of Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited, for an amount upto Rs. 10 crores. Accordingly, the Company will be making an investment of upto ₹30 crores in Next Wave by way of subscription to further equity shares. The Company shall update the Exchange at the time of actual investments," Nazara Tech said.
The board has approved convening an extraordinary general meeting on 4 April for seeking necessary approval of the shareholders.
On Friday, Nazara Tech shares closed 1.05% higher at ₹1,749.75 apiece on NSE.
