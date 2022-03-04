Nazara Tech approves share issue to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business

"In furtherance to the approval given by the Board of Directors for investment of upto ₹20 crores in Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited (Next Wave), subsidiary of the Company, the Board of Directors today at its meeting has in-principally approved further investment in equity shares of Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited, for an amount upto Rs. 10 crores. Accordingly, the Company will be making an investment of upto ₹30 crores in Next Wave by way of subscription to further equity shares. The Company shall update the Exchange at the time of actual investments," Nazara Tech said.