Indian gaming firm Nazara Technologies Ltd will acquire Spain-based Bluetile Games S.L. and BestPlay Systems for a total consideration of around $340 million.
Nazara to buy two Spanish gaming firms for $340 million
SummaryNazara will initially buy a 50% controlling stake in Bluetile Games S.L. and BestPlay Systems, worth $100.3 million. The remaining stake is likely to cost $130-140 million
Indian gaming firm Nazara Technologies Ltd will acquire Spain-based Bluetile Games S.L. and BestPlay Systems for a total consideration of around $340 million.
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