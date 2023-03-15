Nazara Tech gets unrestricted access to ₹64 crore held at Silicon Valley Bank2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:55 PM IST
India's game developer, Nazara Tech, received unrestricted access of ₹64 crore that was held at the troubled Silicon Valley Bank
Two subsidiaries of Indian game developing firm, Nazara Tech, have received unrestricted access of ₹64 crore that was held at the troubled Silicon Valley Bank, the tech firm informed in its stock filing on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×