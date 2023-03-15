Nazara Tech gets unrestricted access to 64 crore held at Silicon Valley Bank

“We would like to inform that both the companies i.e. Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc have been given unrestricted access to the entire amount of USD 7.75mn (~INR 64 crores) that was held at SVB. From this amount, a sum of USD 7.25mn (~INR 60 crores) has been transferred to bank accounts outside of SVB and the balance amount of USD 0.5mn (~INR 4 crores) remains in SVB accounts for unrestricted operational use," the company said in its stock filing report.