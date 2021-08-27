Nazara Technologies acquires OpenPlay in second acquisition post-IPO

Bengaluru: Nazara Technologies Ltd. on Friday said that it has acquired 100% stake in Hyderabad-based skill gaming company, OpenPlay Technologies for a total consideration of ₹186.4 crore, as the gaming and sports media company looks to bolster its play in the real money gaming segment.

OpenPlay operates a multi-game consumer gaming platform under the ‘Classic Games’ brand which hosts popular skill based games. This marks the second acquisition for Nazara in the skill-based real money space. It had earlier acquired Halaplay in 2019.

OpenPlay is also Nazara’s eight acquisition till date, and its second after the company listed on Indian exchanges, earlier in March this year.

For Nazara, real-money gaming contributes to 2%- 3% of overall revenues, with the firm choosing not to aggressively bet on the space, in the past, owing to regulatory uncertainties.

“There was uncertainty in the regulatory landscape for real-money and skill gaming, but some positives are emerging along with clarity. This is also giving us the confidence to look at this segment and build a sizable real-money gaming business. We are very confident of the strong product innovation which OpenPlay brings on the table, and will look to scale our skill and real-money gaming business with this acquisition," said Manish Agarwal, chief executive officer, Nazara Technologies, in an interaction with Mint.

Earlier this month, the Madras High Court, struck down the February 2021 amendment to Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, which banned playing of online betting games like rummy and poker with stakes. On July 30, the Supreme Court also dismissed a petition that alleged that game format offered by fantasy sports platform Dream11 amounted to gambling.

“I’m excited to join the ‘Friends of Nazara Network’ and look forward to working closely with Nazara leadership and the network to build India’s largest vernacular social gaming and entertainment platform. Our technology complemented by Nazara’s positioning in the gaming industry in India is the perfect combination for this endeavour," Sreeram Reddy Vanga, founder, OpenPlay Technologies.

Before OpenPlay, Vanga founded CozyGames, and scaled it to become one of the largest Bingo networks in the United Kingdom. In 2017, it was acquired by multinational sports betting and gaming group, Entain.

OpenPlay, at present, has an annualised gross gaming revenue run rate of ₹80 crore, and is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) positive, the company said. It recently launched influencer-hosted skill gaming tournaments on its platform.

Nazara is now betting on creating a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based product for real-money gaming which will allow any platform to integrate and offer real-money games to its user base.

It will also take this proposition to the US-market as it looks to gain market share in the North American geography.

“Almost 43 states in the US have allowed real-money gaming and that will give us a big opportunity to play in and introduce new offerings for the segment," added Agarwal.

Earlier this year, Nazara said that it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire 69.82% stake in Middle East- and Turkey-based mobile gaming publishing agency Publishme for $2.7 million. The acquisition was in line to bolster its execution capabilities and double down on its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Currently, Nazara owns majority stakes in Paper Boat Apps, a kids gamified learning platform; Nodwin Gaming, an e-sports company; Absolute Sports, owner of multi-sports content platform Sportskeeda; Nextwave Multimedia, developer of cricket simulation game World Cricket Championship (WCC); Halaplay, a fantasy gaming platform; and Sports Unity, creator of quiz game Qunami.

