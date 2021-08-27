Nazara Technologies acquires OpenPlay in second acquisition post-IPO

“There was uncertainty in the regulatory landscape for real-money and skill gaming, but some positives are emerging along with clarity. This is also giving us the confidence to look at this segment and build a sizable real-money gaming business. We are very confident of the strong product innovation which OpenPlay brings on the table, and will look to scale our skill and real-money gaming business with this acquisition," said Manish Agarwal, chief executive officer, Nazara Technologies, in an interaction with Mint.