Nazara's subsidiary acquires 51% stake in of Branded Pte. Ltd2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:55 PM IST
- Nodwin International Pte. Ltd has acquired the 51 per cent stake in Branded Pte. Ltd for a cash consideration of $1.3 million
Listed gaming startup Nazara Technologies Ltd’s on Tuesday announced its subsidiary Nodwin International Pte. Ltd has signed signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of 51 per cent of the share capital of Branded Pte. Ltd.
