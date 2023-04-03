National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), a central public enterprise has bagged an order to the tune of ₹488.02 crore from the Department of Border Management. The department, which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs has tasked NBCC with the construction of a border and road with a length of 88.58 Kms.

The border and road will be constructed between BP No. 2350 to BP. No. 2364 in the state of Mizoram along Inda Bangladesh Border (IBB).

The timeframe for the completion of the project is yet to be decided.

The fresh project came as recently the CPSE signed an MoU to cooperate in the construction of 1,00,000 housing units in Zambia. NBCC will work with Scirocco Enterprises Ltd of Zambia for the construction of 1 lakh low and medium-cost houses to mitigate an acute shortage of housing in that country, the company said in a statement.

NBCC is the same state-owned construction company working on the stalled Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

The filing read that NBCC has got another order of ₹229.18 crore for "special repair and up-gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical and plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida".

Pawan Kumar Gupta of NBCC India told news platform CNBC-TV18 that the company’s Amrapali project was proceeding well and the company would get business worth ₹7,000-8,000 crore for these projects.

NBCC shares closed marginally higher by 0.25 percent at ₹35.70 on BSE.