NBCC bags order worth ₹488 crore from MHA for construction of border road1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:55 PM IST
- A filing by the company with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also reveals the project will be implemented in the state of Mizoram along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB)
National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), a central public enterprise has bagged an order to the tune of ₹488.02 crore from the Department of Border Management. The department, which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs has tasked NBCC with the construction of a border and road with a length of 88.58 Kms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×