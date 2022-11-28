NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned construction company, announced on Monday that it has work orders worth ₹271.62 crore in projects from the formerly real estate company Amrapali Group. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received an order for ₹42.44 crore to build the remaining portions of the Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

The filing read that NBCC has got another order of ₹229.18 crore for "special repair and up-gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical and plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida".

The order value stated is exclusive of GST and includes PMC (project management consultancy) fees.

Under the direction of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and with the Supreme Court's approval, NBCC has taken on the completion of numerous residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

NBCC shares closed marginally down by 0.12 per cent at ₹41.10 on BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)