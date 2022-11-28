Home / Companies / News /  NBCC receives 271.62 cr orders to resume stalled projects of Amrapali group

NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned construction company, announced on Monday that it has work orders worth 271.62 crore in projects from the formerly real estate company Amrapali Group.  The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received an order for 42.44 crore to build the remaining portions of the Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

The filing read that NBCC has got another order of 229.18 crore for "special repair and up-gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical and plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida".

The order value stated is exclusive of GST and includes PMC (project management consultancy) fees.

Under the direction of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and with the Supreme Court's approval, NBCC has taken on the completion of numerous residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

NBCC shares closed marginally down by 0.12 per cent at 41.10 on BSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout