Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  NBCC receives 271.62 cr orders to resume stalled projects of Amrapali group

NBCC receives 271.62 cr orders to resume stalled projects of Amrapali group

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from PTI )
NBCC has received an order for 42.44 crore to build the remaining portions of the Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana

NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has got work orders n projects of erstwhile realty firm Amrapali Group

NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned construction company, announced on Monday that it has work orders worth 271.62 crore in projects from the formerly real estate company Amrapali Group.  The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received an order for 42.44 crore to build the remaining portions of the Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned construction company, announced on Monday that it has work orders worth 271.62 crore in projects from the formerly real estate company Amrapali Group.  The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received an order for 42.44 crore to build the remaining portions of the Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

The filing read that NBCC has got another order of 229.18 crore for "special repair and up-gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical and plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida".

The filing read that NBCC has got another order of 229.18 crore for "special repair and up-gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical and plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida".

The order value stated is exclusive of GST and includes PMC (project management consultancy) fees.

The order value stated is exclusive of GST and includes PMC (project management consultancy) fees.

Under the direction of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and with the Supreme Court's approval, NBCC has taken on the completion of numerous residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

Under the direction of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and with the Supreme Court's approval, NBCC has taken on the completion of numerous residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

NBCC shares closed marginally down by 0.12 per cent at 41.10 on BSE.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

NBCC shares closed marginally down by 0.12 per cent at 41.10 on BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP