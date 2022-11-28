NBCC receives 271.62 cr orders to resume stalled projects of Amrapali group

NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned construction company, announced on Monday that it has work orders worth ₹271.62 crore in projects from the formerly real estate company Amrapali Group. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received an order for ₹42.44 crore to build the remaining portions of the Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

