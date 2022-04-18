NBCC secures work orders worth 981.17 cr in March 2022. Key highlights

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From the total, the Providing Comprehensive, Design, Engineering and Project Management Consultant (PMC) services for various works in union territory Ladakh aggregating to ₹500 crore, has already been submitted on March 17 this year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NBCC (India) has secured a total business worth ₹981.17 crore in March 2022. The government company on Monday announced its business performance for March.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NBCC (India) has secured a total business worth ₹981.17 crore in March 2022. The government company on Monday announced its business performance for March.
From the total, the Providing Comprehensive, Design, Engineering and Project Management Consultant (PMC) services for various works in union territory Ladakh aggregating to ₹500 crore, has already been submitted on March 17 this year.
From the total, the Providing Comprehensive, Design, Engineering and Project Management Consultant (PMC) services for various works in union territory Ladakh aggregating to ₹500 crore, has already been submitted on March 17 this year.
Apart from ₹500 crore work order in UT Ladakh, NBCC received the following deals in March 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Construction of Boundary on Defence lands for 10 locations in Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Karnataka. This work order is awarded by Directorate General Defence Defence (DGDE) valued at ₹52.73 crore.
2. Additional Sanctioning - Construction of Academic building for faculty of technology at the north campus (G+7 with 2 basements). This work order is given by Delhi University amounting to ₹21.16 crore.
3. Additional Sanctioning University Construction of Interdisciplinary Academics Administrative and
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
research building for the institution of Eminences at Maurice Nagar (G+7 with two basements) Phase-I. This work order is from Delhi University aggregating ₹20.65 crore.
4. Additional Sanctioning Construction of Hostel at Dhaka Complex for Institution of Eminence (G+9 with two basements) Phase-I. The work order is received from Delhi University and aggregates to ₹211.70 crore.
5. Construction of interdisciplinary Academic, Administrative, and Research Building for Institution of Eminence at Maurice Nagar (G+ 7 with two basements) Phase-II. The work order was bagged from Delhi University and valued at ₹164.65 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6. Providing Facility Management services & Operation & Maintenance of Corporation Office of MSTC Ltd, New Town, Kolkata. The work order amounts to ₹10.28 crore.
Cumulatively, the above six orders amount to ₹481.17 crore in March 2022.
NBCC shares finished at ₹39.60 apiece down by 1.98% on BSE today.