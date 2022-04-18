Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NBCC secures work orders worth 981.17 cr in March 2022. Key highlights

NBCC secures work orders worth 981.17 cr in March 2022. Key highlights

Apart from 500 crore work order in UT Ladakh, NBCC received six more deals in March 2022.
18 Apr 2022

NBCC (India) has secured a total business worth 981.17 crore in March 2022. The government company on Monday announced its business performance for March.

From the total, the Providing Comprehensive, Design, Engineering and Project Management Consultant (PMC) services for various works in union territory Ladakh aggregating to 500 crore, has already been submitted on March 17 this year.

Apart from 500 crore work order in UT Ladakh, NBCC received the following deals in March 2022.

1. Construction of Boundary on Defence lands for 10 locations in Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Karnataka. This work order is awarded by Directorate General Defence Defence (DGDE) valued at 52.73 crore.

2. Additional Sanctioning - Construction of Academic building for faculty of technology at the north campus (G+7 with 2 basements). This work order is given by Delhi University amounting to 21.16 crore.

3. Additional Sanctioning University Construction of Interdisciplinary Academics Administrative and

research building for the institution of Eminences at Maurice Nagar (G+7 with two basements) Phase-I. This work order is from Delhi University aggregating 20.65 crore.

4. Additional Sanctioning Construction of Hostel at Dhaka Complex for Institution of Eminence (G+9 with two basements) Phase-I. The work order is received from Delhi University and aggregates to 211.70 crore.

5. Construction of interdisciplinary Academic, Administrative, and Research Building for Institution of Eminence at Maurice Nagar (G+ 7 with two basements) Phase-II. The work order was bagged from Delhi University and valued at 164.65 crore.

6. Providing Facility Management services & Operation & Maintenance of Corporation Office of MSTC Ltd, New Town, Kolkata. The work order amounts to 10.28 crore.

Cumulatively, the above six orders amount to 481.17 crore in March 2022.

NBCC shares finished at 39.60 apiece down by 1.98% on BSE today.