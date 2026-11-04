NBCC’s WTC project at Delhi’s Nauroji Nagar receives GRIHA provisional 4-star rating: Here’s all you need to know

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC)'s prestigious World Trade Centre (WTC) project at Nauroji Nagar in New Delhi was recently awarded the GRIHA Provisional 4-star rating.

According to reports, the project earned the rating for its focus on sustainable building practices and environmental responsibility. R P Singh, CGM (Engineering), accepted the award on NBCC’s behalf.

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GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) assesses how buildings perform across sustainability criteria, including energy use and environmental impact.

What is GRIHA rating? According to its official website, GRIHA is the country's national rating system for green buildings. It was developed by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and adopted by the government in 2007. It is a rating tool that helps people assess their buildings' performance against several nationally accepted benchmarks.

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GRIHA is included in the country’s climate commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as a tool for carbon mitigation. It supports efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by promoting sustainable habitat development.

Why does India need a green building rating system? India’s growing population and expanding gross domestic product (GDP) have driven demand for buildings, placing greater pressure on available resources. Declining water availability in urban areas poses another challenge for the country’s built environment.

Policymakers at various levels have sought to address these pressures alongside the effects of a rapidly changing climate. National plans and programmes have introduced policy and regulatory measures to tackle urban challenges and promote sustainability.

TERI has played a key role in bringing these initiatives together to support their implementation and encourage the wider adoption of sustainable habitats in India.

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How does GRIHA measure a building’s environmental impact?

The GRIHA rating system aims to bring a building's resource consumption, waste generation and overall ecological impact within nationally acceptable benchmarks. It quantifies aspects such as energy consumption, waste generation and renewable energy adoption.

GRIHA has registered more than 5,287 projects covering 36,566,266 square metres of built-up area. Its rated buildings reportedly achieve energy savings exceeding 42,284 GWatt/annum and offset over 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Stages covered by the GRIHA assessment According to the GRIHA website, the assessment covers three stages of a building’s life cycle:

1. Pre-construction stage: At this stage, the assessment considers the site and its surroundings, including access to public transport, soil conditions, location, existing plant and animal life, and natural landscape features.

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2. Building planning and construction: At this stage, the focus is on conserving resources, lowering demand, improving efficiency, recovering and reusing materials, and protecting occupants’ health. Key considerations include land, water, energy, air, and green cover.

3. Building operation and maintenance: At this stage, the assessment examines how building systems are operated and maintained. It also tracks energy use and considers occupants’ health and well-being, as well as the effects on the local and global environment.