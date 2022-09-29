NBFC Indel Money raises 50 cr via first tranche of market-linked debentures

Indel Money, the flagship company of Indel Corporation, on Thursday, announced the raising of ₹50 crore through the first tranche of its principal-protected market-linked debentures (MLDs). The issue offers a fixed coupon rate and comes with tenures of 16 and 18 months. The company plans to utilise the fresh capital from MLDs for expanding its book size along with its footprint.

