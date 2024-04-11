Companies
NBFC lenders find borrowing a costly affair
SummaryNon-bank lenders that depend on banks for a significant portion of their borrowings are now turning to other more expensive options for funds, including deposits and bonds
MUMBAI : Non-bank lenders are struggling through a spike in borrowing costs as banks have become cautious in lending to them following a regulatory warning, forcing these companies to diversify their money sources.
