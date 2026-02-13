NCDEX taps TCS to build equities platform, targets cash launch by 2026
Summary
TCS will build NCDEX’s equities platform, with the exchange targeting a cash segment launch by end-2026 and equity derivatives by FY27-end.
MUMBAI: India’s largest farm derivatives exchange, National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), has appointed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology vendor, as the bourse prepares to enter the equities market.
