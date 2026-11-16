NCDRC upholds ₹20 lakh fine on Exporters India for listing explosive substances

New Delhi: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld a ₹20 lakh penalty on ExportersIndia.com for facilitating the listing of hazardous explosive substances—including ammonium nitrate, PETN and picric acid—without adequate safeguards, according to a consumer affairs ministry statement. The ruling comes as a shot in the arm for the Central Consumer Protection Authority's (CCPA) efforts to hold online marketplaces accountable for products listed on their platforms.

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In two separate orders, the commission dismissed appeals filed by Weblink.In Pvt. Ltd, which operates ExportersIndia.com, against CCPA orders imposing penalties of ₹10 lakh each for the listings, the ministry said in its statement on Monday.

The NCDRC also upheld the CCPA's directions requiring the platform to permanently discontinue listing, hosting, advertising, or facilitating the sale of such substances—including inviting enquiries for them, the statement added. The ruling is significant as companies facing CCPA penalty proceedings have been approaching the NCDRC for relief.

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It also reinforces the responsibility of online marketplaces to exercise due diligence before allowing the listing of regulated and hazardous products, even when they claim to operate merely as intermediaries or business-to-business (B2B) directories.

Following a CCPA review of online platforms in 2026, the authority flagged listings of hazardous chemicals and explosives, including ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid and PETN. The authority found these products were being displayed on online platforms with options to seek price quotations, without adequate disclosure of licensing requirements or verification of buyers and sellers.

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Ammonium nitrate is regulated under the Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012, while picric acid has been declared an explosive under a notification issued in 1983.

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In its orders, dated 8 September and 10 September, the CCPA found that ExportersIndia had displayed ammonium nitrate, PETN and picric acid like ordinary commercial products, with price quotation options and invitations to "Get Best Quotes". The platform did not adequately disclose that these substances were regulated explosives, that their purchase and sale required licences, or that unauthorised possession could attract legal consequences.

The CCPA also flagged the use of a 'verified' tick against sellers, even though the company had admitted that it did not verify the licences of sellers or buyers dealing in these substances.

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In its orders, the authority said such listings could create the misleading impression that sellers were authorised to trade in these substances and that the products could be freely purchased. The company also offered paid memberships and a paid V-Trust Certificate but had failed to establish basic safeguards to prevent unauthorised access to the listings, the CCPA noted.

Safe harbour denied A key issue before the consumer authority and the NCDRC was whether the company could claim protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which provides conditional safe-harbour protection to intermediaries against liability for third-party information hosted on their platforms.

Weblink.In argued that it merely operated a B2B directory, had no actual knowledge of the listings and was not legally required to verify the licences of buyers and sellers.

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The CCPA rejected the argument, holding that intermediary protection was conditional on compliance with due-diligence requirements under the IT Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

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It also clarified that the Supreme Court's ruling in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India, which dealt with the requirement of actual knowledge for takedown of unlawful content, did not absolve platforms of their independent due-diligence obligations.

The NCDRC upheld this reasoning, observing that the company could not selectively exercise due diligence and then claim intermediary immunity. It also held that knowledge of notifications declaring the substances as explosives could be attributed to platforms facilitating their trade.

The commission said online platforms must exercise reasonable care when their services are used to advertise trade in hazardous substances. It also rejected the company's argument that no specific law required it to verify the licences of buyers and sellers.

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Wider crackdown The CCPA's earlier action followed a broader review of online platforms, including IndiaMART, Justdial, Dial4Trade, Sigma-Aldrich India, TradeIndia and Ibuychemikals.

The authority has also imposed a ₹10 lakh penalty on Dial4Trade Technologies Pvt. Ltd for listing ammonium nitrate. The NCDRC dismissed its appeal on 9 October.

Just Dial Ltd has likewise been penalised ₹10 lakh, while proceedings against IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, TradeIndia and Ibuychemikals remain under investigation, according to the CCPA.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.